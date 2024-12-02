Asian stocks increased by new US-China trade progress

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1% and was trading just below a two-year high. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.4%, while banking stocks led Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 0.34%. Futures suggest a positive start to Europe’s trading day, with Euro STOXX 50 futures up 0.4% and FTSE futures up 0.3%. S&P 500 futures extended modest gains in Asia and were last up 0.4%.

The upbeat sentiment in Asia followed reports that top US and Chinese officials see progress in resolving concerns around the Phase 1 trade deal reached between the two countries in January 2020. Markets have also been supported by broader optimism about medical solutions to end the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters.