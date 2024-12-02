Asian lending platform Validus raises 20 million

This brings Validus’ total raised to about USD 40 million since it was founded in 2015. Validus’ credit risk model analyses information from invoices, contracts and cash flow. After getting its capital markets services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in December 2017, Validus rolled out services in Indonesia and Vietnam and has lent over USD 315 million to businesses so far, according to TechCrunch.

Its plans for its Series B+ round include expanding into Thailand during the last quarter of 2020. The startup also plans to provide financing to SMEs that are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19, including working capital for SMEs in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, and logistics and cleaning services.