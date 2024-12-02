Asia Digital Bank launches its A-Bank Super Wallet





The A-Bank Super Wallet utilises the concept of blockchain peer-to-peer transactions, distributed ledger and storage system, encryption algorithm and consensus protocols to provide efficient payment solutions and express transfer for cross-border trade and services.

It claims to be the first e-wallet to provide the exchange function between fiat currency and digital currency which gives its users full control of all their assets on the e-wallet. Its core function allows for onshore and offshore deposits, withdrawals, and exchanges between physical currencies as well as digital currencies.

In its first phase of operation, the A-Bank Super Wallet supports five currencies, which include RM, SGD, USD, CNH, and HKD, as well as stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. More fiat and digital currencies will be added in the second phase, providing more choices to users.

According to the bank, users have the flexibility to choose to complete transactions offline or online, such as top-ups and withdrawals, through bank transfer, wire transfer, Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay International, PayPal, Alipay Global, WeChat Global, and more.