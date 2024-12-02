Asia Alliance Bank selects ICS BANKS Islamic





With ICS BANKS Islamic Banking software suite, Asia Alliance Bank will start offering Islamic instruments of which: Islamic Core Banking, Murabaha, Ijarah, Mudaraba, Musharaka, Salam, Qard Hassan, Islamic Treasury and Investment, Trade Finance, Financing Facilities & Risk Groups, Istina’a and Parallel Istisna’a, Profit Distribution, and Time Deposit.

ICSFS invests in its software suites by using technology in launching new products, constructing a secured and agile integration, and keeping pace with new standards and regulations worldwide. ICS BANKS software suite future-proof banking activities by providing a range of features and capabilities to improve customers' journey experience.

In addition to its embedded Service-Oriented-Architecture (SOA), the system can be deployed on-premises or on the cloud.