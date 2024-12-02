



Ascendion offers AI-powered software engineering solutions to over 400 Global 2000 clients, focusing on AI, cloud, data, experience design, and workforce transformation. The company operates 40+ global offices, balancing scale, agility, and ingenuity to foster innovation and growth.

Ascendion will use its AI-driven engineering systems for Zenith, a comprehensive solution that integrates accounting, cash management, bill payments, payroll, relationship management, and banking. This platform is specifically designed to support business management companies in the entertainment sector.

This collaboration will create a turnkey platform that helps Axos clients save time by simplifying bookkeeping and payment processes. Axos' Zenith platform is tailored to provide substantial advantages for users and their end clients:

highly personalised customer experiences: leveraging AI and predictive analytics, it will create intuitive interactions that transform client engagement with their finances;

increased growth opportunities: Zenith's ready-to-use technology platform will enable Axos to capture market share by delivering a unique product;

significant economic benefits: the new platform will simplify processes, minimising the time and costs for business managers in their daily operations.

The Axos and Ascendion teams will collaborate to offer:

a contemporary, standardised architecture designed to meet the demands of future clients;

AI-powered features that create simplified customer interactions;

self-healing algorithms that guarantee uptime and performance;

AI-augmented development and delivery through Ascendion's AVA+ platform of AI agents, aimed at boosting developer productivity.

