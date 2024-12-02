Asburn provides payment solution to Azer Turk Bank





The TransLink.iQ solution is used to assist with transaction routing and remote EFTPOS terminal management. It accepts payments by credit cards of both local and international payment systems. TransLink.iQ automatically downloads and exchanges security keys system to improve the process of installing POS terminals at banks. It also provides a multi-vendor system which can connect EFTPOS terminals of different manufacturers.

As part of the partnership, Ashburn also provides ATB payment terminals manufactured by France-based payment software provider Ingenico. Ashburn supplies the POS terminals and the Ingenico devices to the banks, which are connected to TransLink.iQ Manager, a multifunctional module for remote terminal management.