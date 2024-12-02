ASA Launches crisis and crime management solution for ATMs

A crime intelligence database for the ATM industry, CCMIS is a centralised, searchable database of ATM incidents that will help stakeholders in the industry from ATM deployers to security specialists and manufacturers understand current crime trends, methods of attack, crime migration patterns and emerging forms of attack. The database allows members to report an incident, search by location and type, and to pull reports, graphs, and stats.

Operated by ATM Industry Association (ATMIA) and ASA, CCMIS was designed to be user friendly, with privacy and confidentiality built into the system, and to provide an abundance of data to the industry to recognise and develop the most effective tools to combat current and emerging threats, as the press release states.

Access to the new CCMIS is one of the benefits available to ASA subscribers, in addition to the use of global security practices, access to a Theoretical Risk Register for combating potential and new emerging threats, and showrooms for subscribers.

Membership starts at USD 250 US for small businesses with packages available for financial institutions, ATM suppliers and service providers, and manufacturers.