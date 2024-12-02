Aryza launches new embedded lending solutions





Following this announcement, the company introduced its Aryza Originate and Aryza Lend products, which represent cloud-hosted secure platforms that were developed to improve the overall lending lifecycle. Through this launch, Aryza is set to provide businesses and customers with a simple, secure, fully digital, and automated journey that can be customised in order to fit their needs, preferences, and demands.

In addition, the new products are set to give clients the possibility to implement Embedded Finance in a secure and effective manner. The incorporation of Aryza Originate and Aryza Lend will offer companies the necessary tools and services for the transformation of their operations, as well as optimising their financial capabilities.











More information on the new launch

The new Aryza Originate was designed as an end-to-end loan management software service, aimed to enable the incorporation of Embedded Finance for retail and online clients. This is set to improve the overall back-end processes and users, as well as optimise efficiency and deliver a more efficient and fast customer experience. In addition, the platform will provide clients and businesses with the possibility to originate and manage many financial solutions in a quick and secure way, cost-effectively, and automatically at the same time. The new platform will also be leveraged in order to optimise the overall application procedure for users by streamlining it from the beginning until the end.

Furthermore, the Aryza Lend was also delivered in order to save time and money for customers, enabling them with access to loan solutions that can be managed easily. The service was developed as a secure lending and leasing platform that will automate the entire lending cycle of the business. The service software aims to provide clients with an optimised integration process, with already existing systems and an improved modular design that can be deployed at the relevant point of a customer’s journey. This is set to allow businesses to streamline lending procedures and focus on the process of developing their portfolio.



Aryza’s recent strategy of development

The company announced its partnership with Acquired.com in June 2023, aiming to provide a selection of data-driven collection and disbursement capabilities for lending divisions.

The strategic deal also focused on extending this offering to other parts of the Aryza Group, which included debt recovery and insolvency. According to the press release published at the time, businesses that already used Aryza’s products were given the capability to tap into Acquired.com’s payment service in order to improve their end-to-end payment processes and to add automated disbursements. This focused on optimising the overall payment process and supporting collection success.