Aryza introduces its case management solution





Built for businesses operating within the insolvency, debt management, consumer credit, lending, debt recovery, and collections space, Aryza Messenger is a compliant solution, able to handle different types of cases.

Offering a suite of tools for customer onboarding, case management and creditor engagement, the software can automate many of the business processes. The tool can also collate and store documents and provides functionality to connect users and clients in a chat-based environment. The addition of Open Banking means the platform can automate the collection of bank statements, credit searches, AML checks, ID and DVLA in a short period of time.