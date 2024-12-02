



By completing this deal, Aryza is set to continue to optimise its insolvency offering and meet the needs, demands, and preferences of its clients. The company plans to utilise NTI’s knowledge in providing professional exam training, compliance reviews, technical helplines, and personal insolvency solutions. In addition, the deal advances Aryza’s position in the industry, allowing it to offer customised and augmented solutions.











How will the acquisition support Aryza’s expansion strategy?

With NTI’s management solutions, Aryza aims to strengthen its ability to deliver comprehensive services adapted to current industry requirements, with the firm intending to ensure clients benefit from a holistic approach to their needs. As an EdTech provider, NTI’s digital training platform focuses on offering on-demand access to exam training and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) courses. These programs are supplied by qualified insolvency professionals, which in turn ensures that students receive mentored support and exam-centric materials.



When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Aryza underlined that the collaboration highlighted their company’s commitment to providing optimised insolvency solutions, with NTI’s expertise and training courses being set to assist its ongoing product development. At the same time, NTI mentioned that joining Aryza enables it to advance its offering for its clients and prospects while continuing to deliver training and support to the insolvency and restructuring sector. The decision to acquire NTI can be attributed to both the firm’s capabilities as well as its allegiance to quality education. The strategic agreement between NTI and Aryza is set to open additional opportunities for growth and collaboration, thus working towards improving the features both brands equip the market with.





