Aryza, Freedom Finance develop customer engagement solution

Combining Aryza’s extensive knowledge of AI-informed decision making and experience of intuitive customer platforms, with Freedom Finance’s understanding of the credit application process, the two businesses developed myfreedom to help UK consumers better navigate the world of finance.

The Aryza developed solution uses multiple datasets to give people a view of their financial wellbeing. Users of the service can choose to follow simple recommendations to ensure they enhance their financial health and hit their financial goals, according to the official press release. For example, engaging with an interactive financial coaching programme, getting personalised advice on problem debt, or switching to a better mortgage, loan, or credit card deal.