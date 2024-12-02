Aryza, Back to Credit to offer consumer repayment options

Back to Credit offers flexible debt management plans, tailored to meet the needs of the customer. Aryza incorporates technology such as Open Banking, AI-informed decision making and customer platforms to automate the financial restructuring and recovery journey.

Every Back to Credit customer has their dedicated personal debt advisor who deals with their queries, providing ethical support and advice to consumers on how to manage their money. By partnering with Aryza, Back to Credit should be able to use their software solutions to fully automate the debt management journey.