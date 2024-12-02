Aryza acquires HubSolv

Aryza incorporates technology such as Open Banking and AI-informed decision making to automate the financial restructuring and recovery journey. HubSolv has developed a suite of fully automated tools designed to improve case management, customer onboarding, and creditor engagement, currently servicing 90% of companies working within the personal insolvency industry.

In 2019, HubSolv was approved by the Financial Conduct Authority as Registered Account Information Service Provider (RAISP), allowing them to integrate Open Banking functionality within their systems, achieving a more secure and reliable service for customers. HubSolv’s complete case management solution is designed for the insolvency and debt management, consumer credit and lending, financial advice, debt recovery, and collection markets, incorporating all the tools needed to run cases in an efficient and compliant manner.