Arvest Bank selects trade finance platform EXIM STAR from Finzly

Finzly is a fintech provider of banking applications for foreign exchange, trade finance, payments, and digital banking. Arvest is a community bank chartered in Fayetteville, Ark. As part of its commercial banking operations, Arvest’s Treasury Management team aims to assist business owners with day-to-day money management.

To grow and expand its functionalities, Arvest chose to invest in Finzly EXIM STAR. The trade finance system is powered with a client portal and back office processing engine. The solution assists business owners with the processing letter of credits, standbys, guarantees, collections, and financing.