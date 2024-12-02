Arvato Supply Chain Solutions, H&M Group extend cooperation

The two partners, who have been working together in Poland since 2018, are extending their cooperation in Poland by several years. The expansion project is necessary to further strengthen a flexible capacity structure with fast process flows within the logistics region East Europe.

Warehouse size will be expanded from 40,000 to 55,000 square meters by April 2022, increasing annual outbound capacity by around 30%. Currently, online customers in Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia are supplied out of Stryków.