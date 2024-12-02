Arvato Supply Chain Solutions creates whitepaper for cross-border ecommerce 

This guide examines the opportunities and risks of cross-border online trade and provides assistance and orientation. Arvato Supply Chain Solutions is a service provider in the field of supply chain management and ecommerce and forms part of Arvato, an international service company. Arvato develops, operates, and optimises global supply chains and ecommerce platforms.

With cross-border strategies, brands and online retailers can gain access to new markets worldwide without having to immediately set up their own local branches or hire employees. Orders can be placed via individual country webshops or via marketplaces. The goods are then distributed from the domestic central warehouse to other countries. With this model, retailers can perform an initial test of how their product is received in the target market. The next step would be to put regional warehouses into operation in the respective countries in order to meet the increased demands of end customers and high volumes.

According to the study, success requires smooth fulfilment processes along the entire supply chain. In addition to receipt of goods, storage, order picking, packaging, and delivery of orders, this also includes returns management, payment processing, and customer service. In addition, the respective tax and customs regulations must be observed for cross-border shipping. It must be clear who is responsible for import taxes, meaning that a solution with paid delivery fees can be used, such as the international trade clause Incoterm DDP (Delivery Duty Paid), which obliges the seller to take care of import clearance, payment of taxes, and import duties.