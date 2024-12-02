Arvato Financial Solutions acquires a stake in Nexxiot





The partnership, whereby Arvato Financial Solutions will become a shareholder in Nexxiot, aspires to set a new standard in worldwide cargo transparency. Leveraging onboard digital technologies backed by AI powered Cloud solutions, they will ensure unparalleled trust and accountability spanning intermodal freight networks around the world while delivering unsurpassed value to customers in more than 160 countries.

Nexxiot will now add improved software and controls through the Bertelsmann subsidiary financial and systems expertise, while Arvato Financial Solutions will harness the dependability, reach, and performance of Nexxiot’s industry-leading sensors, gateways, and Cloud solutions.