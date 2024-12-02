Artis launches platform for businesses to offer loan options to consumers

Artis Credit gives businesses a digital self-service portal to manage the full experience, from application to funding. Businesses select which type of loan to present to their customers during the onboarding process. Based on this selection and customer qualifications, the platform will generate offers.

Thus, the provider connects financial institutions ready to provide financing through Artis’ API-based platform that uses alternative data sources, machine learning and AI to present real-time loan offers to individual borrowers.

When businesses partner with Artis, they connect with service providers able to extend credit to their customers on the spot; it’s a growing network of banks, credit unions, and lenders. The platform targets business segments such as home improvement, HVAC, plumbing and landscape/hardscape, as well as elective medical, dental, manufacturing, auto repair and more.