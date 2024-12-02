Artesian launches banking automation solution

Artesian Connect combines solutions in data-science with a way to harness the collective expertise which exists within frontline banking teams in relation to their know-how around business development, spotting risks and opportunities. This should allow the customer to make use of existing business-rules, policies, or regulatory requirements.

The solution combines the information a bank or financial service provider knows about its customers, business, and market. It then uses a rules-engine that ingests millions of structured and unstructured data points to layer on top of that know-how, delivering insights needed for prospecting, customer monitoring and engagement, onboarding, and ongoing assessment of portfolio risks and opportunities.