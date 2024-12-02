ARQ chooses Moneyhub's Open Finance data and intelligence for investment insights

ARQ enables investors to make better choices by showing investment costs and benchmarking performance against like for like comparisons. This offering will be further enhanced by Moneyhub’s capacity to offer not just Open Banking APIs but Open Finance connections. Moneyhub’s Data Enrichment service allows ARQ to identify investments to enable detailed analytics to be surfaced.

By using Moneyhub’s full suite of data APIs, ARQ acts as a facilitator and a bond between clients and their wealth manager, leveraging technology to better their interactions through a 24/7 digital solution. Providing investors with a comprehensive view of their wealth, not only delivers the necessary insight for smart financial decision making, but the ARQ platform will also suggest philanthropic ways that this additional wealth could be used.

Moneyhub is an Open Finance platform to aggregate data from a customers’ entire financial universe in one place. The platform connects to thousands of financial institutions from bank accounts, mortgages and loans, to investments, pensions, savings and credit cards – all with the customer’s consent. Using this data Moneyhub unlocks holistic insights into the user’s financial habits, needs, behaviours, and aspirations. This enables businesses to remove their customers’ financial anxiety by empowering them to do more with their money. Thanks to Moneyhub’s white labelling solutions and APIs, any business - Financial Services or otherwise - can offer a range of financial products with little capital investment or regulatory burden.

Through Moneyhub’s categorisation engine and nudging technology, businesses can now develop more supportive customer relationships. Moneyhub also enables account-to-account payments and helps banks to become fully PSD2 compliant in less than 30 days. Clients using Moneyhub’s Open Finance Platform include FTSE 100 companies and fintech startups.

Founded in 2009, Moneyhub is authorised as AISP and PISP by the FCA, ISO-27001 certified, a founding member of FDTA and a member of EMA.



