Aro and TotallyMoney join forces

With the new partnership, TotallyMoney customers are set to be offered a greater choice when it comes to selecting loan products, whether that’s with more flexible terms, lower interest rates or values that align with their financial goals. The new personal credit matching capabilities will also open up the lending playing field for the UK’s 23 million under-served adults, providing greater opportunities for those looking to improve their financial stability.





As part of the new agreement, Aro will offer secured loans advice and guidance to TotallyMoney customers. Utilising its intelligent decisioning platform, Aro enhances the chances of customers obtaining the necessary financing in an accessible manner, ensuring transparency about what is feasible based on individual needs and circumstances. With comprehensive access to the secured loan market, Aro’s expertise will help match consumers with the most suitable lending products.

The press release continues to highlight that the new Aro and TotallyMoney partnership is live and available to customers through the TotallyMoney website and mobile app. Customers can experience streamlined borrowing journeys and improved offers through data driven insight and consumer engagement, ensuring all customers are receiving the best possible outcomes.





About Aro

Aro is an Embedded Finance partner in the UK, largest consumer lending marketplace and a second-charge mortgage broker. The fintech’s data-driven platform delivers personal credit solutions 24-7. It accurately matches customers with the right credit products for their needs, giving them the power to control their finances.





Aro is partnered with some of the UK’s biggest brands, including Argos, Asda Money, BNP Paribas, TSB and V12 Retail Finance. Aro’s partners can give their customers access to the UK’s largest lending marketplace, as well as get a better understanding of their customers through Aro’s enhanced data capabilities.





About TotallyMoney

TotallyMoney aims to put more than five million customers in control of their Open Banking and credit report data, so it works for them, not against them. TotallyMoney is doing this with personalised plans, products and insights to help everyone unlock a life of more choices.

