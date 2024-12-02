Armtec selects Eskers cloud solution for AP invoice processing

Armtec has selected Esker’s on-demand accounts payable (AP) automation solution to integrate with its SAP application in order to create an enhanced vendor invoicing process. Scanned invoices will now automatically go through Esker, with data being extracted via OCR and a corresponding document entering into an electronic workflow in SAP for archival, tracking and reporting.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has been selected by Direct Energie, a privately owned French provider of electricity and gas, to automate its annual volume of 7,500 vendor invoices.