Armor Payments launches Escrow-as-a-Service (EaaS) payment solution

With Armor Payments EaaS, third-party applications such as B2B marketplaces, crowdfunding services and solutions requiring B2B disbursements can integrate and offer escrow payments between their payers and payees. Armor Payments Escrow as a Service offers an escrow payment solution for integration into third-party applications.

As a licensed escrow provider through its wholly owned subsidiary Armor Escrow, Armor Payments takes on the regulatory burden, the money movement complexities and the dispute management, allowing partners to focus on serving their payers and payees. With a RESTful API and available software development kits (SDKs), Armor Payments offers a range of integration options to partners and developers.

Armor Payments is currently offered through a variety of B2B goods and services marketplaces, crowdfunding websites and other B2B applications.