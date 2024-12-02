Ariett and MineralTree partner to provide integrated procure-to-pay automation solution

The partnership will allow Arietts customers to complete all payment processing steps in a seamless application experience. MineralTrees Positive Pay integration and fraud protection provide the financial guarantees that Ariett customers require. Ariett customers and their vendors will gain an end-to-end view of all of their expense transactions from requisitions, to cXML PunchOut, to purchase orders, to invoices, to expense reports, to payments with electronic documents and approval audit trail all on one platform.

Ariett is a provider of Cloud Purchase and Expense software that generates savings on every contract, requisition, invoice and expense report with a modern, unified procurement platform.

MineralTree provides Accounts Payable (AP) and Payment Automation solutions for finance professionals at growing organizations.