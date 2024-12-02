Ariba unveils updated release of the Ariba Network

The Ariba Network is a global business-to-business (B2B) trading platform and is used by nearly 2 million enabled buyers and sellers to exchange over 70 million invoices per year. With the new features embedded in the network, these companies can drive an end-to-end invoicing process.

Leveraging Ariba’s cloud-based applications and business network, companies can enable a closed-loop process that is connected to procurement and integrated with their suppliers so that they can capture and settle invoices more efficiently.

Among the new features in the latest release there are enhanced services invoicing functionalities that support multi-level hierarchies for orders and invoices and enables businesses to manage large volumes of line items and their related closure/invoice requests.

The countries in which Ariba supports VAT compliance requirements comprise more than 90% of the world’s GDP. With the latest release of its network, Ariba delivers a services invoicing solution that includes support for signing, submission and receipt of invoices from Sao Paulo, and delivery these invoices to the buyer.

Like Brazil, Chile and Colombia have their own complex requirements governing the creation of tax invoices, their validation by the tax authority and validation cheques through to payment. With the latest release of the Ariba Network, Chilean and Colombian companies can automate the invoice submission process and guarantee that their invoices are current and valid. And buyers can focus on their business needs rather than the complexities of legal invoice formats and tax authority integration in these countries.

Ariba is an SAP Company and a US collaborative business commerce and e-invoicing services provider. It operates the Ariba Network, which provides cloud-based applications, a community of partners through which companies can discover, qualify, connect and collaborate with trading partners as well as other services that are only available to members of the community, such as analytics, financing and ratings.

