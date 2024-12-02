Ariba selected by Scripps Health to power invoice management services

MedAssets Invoice Management Services is a solution that leverages Aribas cloud-based invoice management applications to enable a smart invoicing process through which invoices are automatically validated against provider-customized validation rules to ensure that only accurate and approved invoices reach accounts payable.

Additionally, MedAssets Invoice Management Services replaces costly error prone paper invoices with a clean electronic invoice, allowing providers to process invoices, which in turn improves working capital by minimizing late payment penalties and maximizing prompt pay discounts. Since all paper invoices are replaced with an electronic invoice that is digitized down to the line item level, providers have a comprehensive view of their supply-chain spend to identify contract and savings opportunities, even for categories of spend that are traditionally difficult to analyze, such as purchased services.

Ariba is an SAP Company and a US collaborative business commerce and e-invoicing services provider. It operates the Ariba Network, which provides cloud-based applications, a community of partners through which companies can discover, qualify, connect and collaborate with trading partners as well as other services that are only available to members of the community, such as analytics, financing and ratings.

For more information about Ariba, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.