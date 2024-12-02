Aria raises EUR 50 million in funding round





According to the press release, the company will use the investment to improve its financial capacity while accelerating the development of its business through the design and launch of new products. According to the press release, the startup also aims to hire 15 new people as part of its team in order to develop its presence in Europe as well.

Furthermore, Aria will leverage the funds into its process of financing the invoices of freelancers and SMEs. The new set of services will focus on giving customers, freelancers, as well as small and medium companies the possibility to be paid instantly and directly while using the products they leverage on daily basis. Throughout offering its solutions via APIs, Aria also offers this opportunity to vendors through payment loans when it comes to payable invoices. The short-term loans provided by the fintech can have multiple repayment terms, such as of 30, 45, or 60 days.











Aria’s solutions

The fintech offers multiple services and tools for its clients. Those are classified for types of users, such as teams or businesses.

Regarding the solutions designed for businesses, those focus on B2B Marketplaces and Vertical SaaS.

Aria’s invoice financing solution uses API to integrate into companies’ products without the need for specific developments or changes to it. Customers can generate more volumes, manage payment terms, as well as make and receive payments in a faster and more efficient way. Organisations have the capability to finance their bills automatically, make more sales (by encouraging larger groups to work with them by applying their billing deadlines), as well as build supplier loyalty, and have no cash gaps.

The invoices are also 100% funded, and the company provides coverage over European countries while complying with strict billing procedures and prioritising the security and privacy of its clients.

The new revenue stream focuses on the SaaS products of companies, as it allows them to be paid instantly from it. Users are paid directly after each funded operation while having the choice of financing each payment, or in advance on a certain volume.

Teams can benefit from finance and go-to-market solutions. By incorporating invoice financing into their products, companies have the opportunity to secure their go-to-market place at the same time as having the security of a head start in the industry. This includes risk assessment and management tools, as Aria will enable them to collaborate with key accounts and improve the supplied experience to keep them satisfied. The solution is also insured in case of default, offering a reliable infrastructure that was designed to add functionality to the products of customers without compromising the financing security of the organisation.

Moreover, while making payments instant and safe, Aria ensures the cash flow for the duration corresponding to the debtors’ payment terms, which go from 15 to 90 days.