Argyle secures USD 55 million Series B

The round was led by SignalFire with participation from current investors including Bain Capital Ventures, Bedrock, and Checkr. Following Argyle’s USD 22.6 million in prior funding, the additional capital infusion will be used to accelerate the growth of its in-house engineering team, fuel international expansion, and scale the company’s go-to-market operations.

Argyle’s growing coverage includes over 500,000 US-based employers, including 60% of the Fortune 500, close to 100% of gig workers, and 170+ million US-based employees. Argyle opens the door to broader financial access for all consumers by addressing identity, employment, and income verification in a holistic and equitable way, according to an official press release.