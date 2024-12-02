Argentina extends mandatory e-invoicing to six new production sectors

The sectors to be mandatorily incorporated into the electronic billing system have been segmented into 6 different groups according to the type of activity they engage in. Gradually, all of them must migrate to the electronic billing system regulated by AFIP.

1 April 2014 is the deadline that companies in the first group must be ready to carry out electronic invoicing. On 1 August 2014, the last group (group 6) must be ready for compliant e-invoicing.

Among these 6 production sectors are included the public services provider companies (electricity, water and natural gas), forming over 2,432 businesses generating 119 million invoice receipts annually.

The construction sector’s presence is also extended, bringing an additional 66,323 taxpayers under the same resolution. Another sector, real estate services, adds another 163,959 taxpayers to the 180,637 currently registered.