Argentina: Banks, e-wallets to associate all bank accounts in their apps

This initiative will allow any user to have access to the money available in various accounts through a single application. The measure ordered by the BCRA Board of Directors aims to facilitate digital payment mechanisms, by allowing any user to enroll accounts provided by financial entities such as Nación, Provincia, BBVA, Santander, Galicia, Macro, Credicoop, and Itaú banks, among others, or by Payment Service Providers (PSP) such as Mercado Pago, Ualá, Naranja X, and Yacaré, among others, in the same application and from there use their funds.

Currently, most banking applications or virtual wallets require users to make a money transfer to load it in case they run out of money in the account. With this change, users can pay with any account from which they have funds, without the need to transfer them first. ‘The rule also contemplates the application of anti-fraud security measures, particularly regarding the consent of the account holder from which the funds will be debited,’ added the monetary authority.

Finally, this provision expands the scope of DEBIN so that you can debit funds from a payment account and credit them to a demand account or another payment account.