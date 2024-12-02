Archie selects the UAE as its initial global launch market

The UAE’s Digital Economy Strategy is targeted at increasing the digital sector's share in the UAE's GDP from 9.7% to more than 20% by 2031. Currently, the UAE's digital economy stands at an estimated USD 38 billion – by 2031, it is projected to surpass USD 140 billion in value.











With this ambition, the region is set to become an even more prominent part of the global fintech scene, with significant pools of investment and a strong focus on attracting talent. Investor funding for fintech start-ups alone in MENAP more than quadrupled from nearly USD 200 million in 2020 to approximately USD 885 million in 2022.

Hence, Archie recognises the UAE and the broader GCC region as integral to their long-term aspirations to collaborate with promising fintech companies. The company’s launch is driven by the objective of aiding the UAE's ecosystem and assisting top fintech firms in executing their market entry strategies, thereby propelling them from early-stage growth to rapid expansion.





Unlocking fintech growth potential

Offering a new partner model to accelerate fintech growth, Archie will invest its intellectual capital, go-to-market, and growth expertise, along with the ARCHIE NETWORK in exchange for equity – a key differentiator with the financial technology ecosystem, designed specifically to ensure a true partnership with fintech founders, aligning all interests and focussing efforts on driving success.

Officials from Archie said the UAE has set out an ambition to continue to grow and be one of the well-regulated and forward-thinking financial services hubs. It’s set to be a prominent part of the global fintech scene, attracting some of the world’s best talent and global investors. Archie wants to help build on that dream and they’re thrilled to be here, getting started in unlocking the growth potential for founders and the region as a whole.





What does Archie do?

Archie was founded on the principle that great ideas should never die. Unfortunately, most companies fail to achieve their mainstream potential – and that’s where they come in. They provide early-stage fintech businesses with the levers needed to get them across the launch phase and into hyper-growth.