Arc raises USD 161 mln





In partnership with Stripe, Arc is building a solution where software founders can borrow, save, and spend on a digital platform. Its introductory product, Arc Advance, allows SaaS founders to convert future revenue into upfront capital without dilution at the click of a button.

Arc leverages technology to programmatically underwrite credit risk, allowing Arc to deploy capital to founders in minutes rather than months. Backend API integrations from companies like Plaid enable Arc to underwrite credit risk through real-time access to a startup’s financial data. Machine learning allows Arc to improve interpretation of the financial information it receives compared to manual analysis alone. Leveraging Stripe’s BaaS technology, customers can store and spend their funding from Arc on a single platform designed for software companies.