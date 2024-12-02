Arc partners with Stripe to launch Arc Treasury





Arc Treasury combines all the flexibility of an API-driven solution with the native functionality of a consumer app, delivering all the financial services startups need without the drawbacks of legacy financial institutions.

Arc Treasury expands the company’s suite of full-service financial tools, including Arc Advance, which enables founders to convert future revenue into upfront capital, and Arc Runway, which helps startups analyse their net cash burn and deploy their capital to maximise their runway.

With the launch of Arc Treasury, startups can instantly borrow, save, and spend all in one digitally native platform. This innovation underscores Arc’s and Stripe’s joint commitment to solve the challenges of high growth software startups.

Arc provides software founders with the digitally native tools they need to fuel their growth without debt or dilution. Arc’s machine-learning-enhanced underwriting technology offers startups up to USD 300 million in funding in under 48 hours by tapping into their future recurring revenue to finance their operating expenses.