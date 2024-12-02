Arab Investment Bank selects Temenos for digitalisation

Arab Investment Bank chose to use the capabilities of Temenos Infinity and Temenos Payments solutions. Arab Investment Bank provides personal and business banking products as well as investment and Islamic banking services.

Arab Investment Bank already uses Temenos Transact as its core banking technology. Now, with Temenos Infinity, the bank uses the omnichannel digital banking product covering customer engagement from acquisition to account servicing.

With Temenos Infinity, Arab Investment Bank will offer a digital experience to its customers across digital touchpoints for all retail banking products, reducing client onboarding to minutes. Built on a microservices architecture, Temenos Infinity is an open and agile SaaS product. The solution is also a universal platform for payment execution and distribution.