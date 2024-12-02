Arab Financial Services to power ila bank's credit cards

According to AFS officials, the two new cards launched in collaboration with ila offer a secure, frictionless, and convenient payment experience, while the partnership will expand AFS’s product footprint and pave the way to a digitised banking sector in Bahrain.

The collaboration between AFS and ila started in 2019 when the mobile bank was established in Bahrain and, throughout the years, ila managed to enable its ATM ecosystem, and integrate debit cards and a mobile app into its service. With the addition of two credit cards, the bank will now provide full services to Bahrain-based customers.