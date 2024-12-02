Arab Financial Services partners with Lune Technologies

The collaboration aims to introduce better financial data services for banks, fintechs, and other financial institutions by offering data enrichment solutions. AFS has been involved in the digital transformation of financial services through its payment systems and fintech solutions, while Lune specialises in analysing and enriching transaction data to help financial entities make more effective use of their data. Through this partnership, both companies intend to improve the efficiency of financial data services and enhance decision-making processes for the sector.

Key objectives of the partnership

The partnership between AFS and Lune will offer several services aimed at improving the financial data landscape, including:

Offering in-depth insights into consumer spending patterns within the banking sector.

Supporting better financial decision-making for both businesses and consumers.

Promoting innovation in financial products through the application of data-driven insights.

Converting transaction data into actionable insights for financial institutions.

According to representatives from AFS, the collaboration is intended to provide advanced financial solutions by combining Lune’s data enrichment capabilities with AFS’s digital payment infrastructure. They expressed that the partnership aims to set higher standards for operational efficiency and user experience in the financial industry.

Officials from Lune remarked that this partnership will allow Lune to expand its reach across the MENA region and make financial insights more accessible for regional financial institutions. They noted that both companies share the goal of modernising financial services and increasing the practical use of data insights.

Both AFS and Lune aim to promote long-term growth in the regional financial sector, focusing on further developing data analytics and payment technologies to address evolving market demands.





More information about the two companies

Founded in 1984, AFS provides payment products and services to banks and merchant groups, offering customised payment solutions in the dynamic payment ecosystem. It is owned by 37 financial institutions and operates in over 20 countries across the Middle East and Africa. AFS is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Central Bank of Egypt and offers a wide range of payment solutions, including Open Banking services, digital wallets, and payroll solutions.

As for Lune, it specialises in transaction data enrichment and analytics, working with banks, fintechs, and financial institutions across the MENA region. The company focuses on delivering financial insights that help businesses increase revenue and offer personalised customer experiences based on detailed spending and earning patterns.