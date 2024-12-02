Aqilla taps up Pleo to provide expense automation for customers

The new partnership will see Pleo provide Aqilla’s customers with its cards and expense solution at a discounted rate.

With the ability to directly integrate with cloud accountancy platforms like Xero, Pleo will be made available to Aqilla’s customers in addition to its proprietary technology platform. Acting as a complement to Aqilla’s cloud-based software, Pleo will give Aqilla’s customers access to important including automated receipt capture, real-time spending overview and simplified bookkeeping.

Pleo closed a USD 56 million Series B round in May 2019 led by US-based growth fund Stripes. Pleo cards are now used by over 12,000 customers across six European countries, with the company supported by strategic and technical partnerships with Mastercard, J.P. Morgan and Danske Bank.

