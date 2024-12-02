Apron raises USD 15 million in funding round





With the additional finances, Apron plans to help small companies when it comes to processing invoices, particularly targeting those that do not have a finance department and do not use a specific tool to track and pay invoices. Furthermore, the new funding will allow Apron to expand its business and launch additional products in the near future.











Apron’s objective

The startup aims to simplify the invoice payment process by using its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Apron acts as the central repository for a company’s invoices, allowing enterprises to set up rules and workflows so that large bills are reviewed before being paid. Moreover, Apron takes advantage of Open Banking in the UK so that businesses can approve payments on its platform and directly send them from their bank account.



As many British companies also rely on foreign suppliers, Apron supports payments in 30 currencies with an exchange rate of a 0.5% conversion fee. Xero and QuickBooks are also integrated into the startup’s platform, helping businesses reconcile payments with invoices. As its products are tailored for small businesses, Apron starts with a pay-as-you-go plan with a free subscription and a fee of GBP 1.20 per supplier payment. Larger companies can pay a monthly fee to lower supplier payments to GBP 0.50 per payment.





More information about Apron





The startup’s platform is ISO27001 compliant, offering infrastructure, network, data, product, application, and organisation security. Apron implements a password policy and malware detection tools, with real-time database backups and servers that are monitored and alarmed.



Founded in 2021 and launched in early 2023, Apron works with all UK banks that support Open Banking, enabling its customers to transfer funds directly from their bank account to the supplier's. Also, the platform does not have any payment limits, but it is subject to the ones imposed by the user's bank. Apron's model aims to provide flexibility, as no wallet is required in order to use the service, and international and card payments are secure.

SMEs’ challenges in the UK