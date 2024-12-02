AppTech Payments announces launch of its BaaS platform

As per the announcement, InstaCash utilises the BaaS for virtual accounts, debit and credit cards, and high interest-yielding financial products. During the BaaS pilot program, clients were issued a virtual account, a commercial purchase debit card, and connected external accounts for funding of the new bank account. Traditional features such as check issuance, wire and ACH set up for bill pay were enhanced to include SMS invoicing for B2B transactions.

Furthermore, pilot partners were encouraged to invite other merchants who are in the supply chain to open bank accounts to reduce friction in payments and create a Real Time Payment network. In this account-to-account environment, each pilot client received a unique handle to be put in invoices enabling money transfers to be instant rather than involving multiple financial institutions ultimately saving time and fees.











Moreover, the announcement continues to state that InstaCash aims to reshape the specialty payments landscape by providing a seamless, account-to-account transaction system that operates in real time. Each bank and credit union maintains its own closed-loop network, ensuring that customer relationships remain firmly between the financial institution and the consumer. InstaCash unifies networks, enabling instant, secure transactions over a unified ledger. Its adaptable technology integrates with any bank's infrastructure, offering powerful processing both on-site and in the cloud.





This initiative is set to roll out across the United States before expanding to South America and Canada, positions. By integrating online financial literacy courses directly into the InstaCash platform, AppTech aims to equip its users with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of personal finance effectively.





