APPS, Global Oculus partner to pilot digital currency payment acceptance

Under the partnership, the two companies will work to enable the acceptance of major digital currencies by merchants for consumer purchases.

The pilot will leverage fast trade execution speeds which is equivalent to usual credit card transaction processing timeframes.

The move will enable banks, acquirers and independent sales organisations offer merchant clients with digital currency and conventional payment acceptance capabilities using their point-of-sale terminals.

APPS is a Saas payment processing and acquiring infrastructure platform headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Last month, the company finalised the acquisition of cloud-based paytech company Paynomix.