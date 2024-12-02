Appboxo grabs USD 7 mln in Series A to create super apps

Other participants at the funding round include 500 Southeast Asia, SciFi VC, and angel investors, among others.

The startup will use the funds to develop a platform that can turn regular apps into super apps, either by building custom mini-apps or accessing them through the company’s marketplace for third-party developers, Appboxo Showroom.

Founded in 2019, Appboxo already counts Gcash, Paytm, and VodaPay among other clients and is used by ten super apps across Southeast Asia, South Africa, and India. Through its clients, the fintech has a combined base of over 500 million users and requires the Series A funds to expand its merchant ecosystem and modernise its two main products – the Miniapp and Shopboxo.