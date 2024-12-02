Apollo partners Motive to capitalise on transformation in financial services





The collaboration aims to improve investment opportunities for clients and accelerate the growth of both platforms.

As part of the agreement, Apollo will acquire up to a 24.9% minority stake in Motive’s management company and Apollo and its affiliates will become limited partners in Motive managed vehicles. These commitments expect to improve Motive’s ability to execute on its differentiated investment strategy within financial technology, with an increased ability to transact on its proprietary pipeline.

For Apollo, the alliance will accelerate innovation, with Motive serving as a strategic partner to Apollo, its affiliates, and its funds’ portfolio companies. Motive Create, the company’s in-house innovation team, will work with Apollo on different focus areas, including technology innovation across its platform, new product development and distribution, and investment origination.