Apiture partners with MeridianLink





MeridianLink Opening, an all-in-one digital account opening solution, allows consumers to open and fund accounts including checking, savings, CDs, IRAs, HSAs, minor accounts, and small business accounts from any online or mobile device. The partnership will offer Apiture clients the ability to choose the MeridianLink solution to integrate with their Apiture Xpress digital banking system.

Working with MeridianLink enables financial institutions to unify deposit account opening and lending for all channels and product types, including consumer, indirect, home equity, mortgage, and small business.