This collaboration enables Apiture bank and credit union clients to offer their account holders secure and immediate access to statements powered by HC3 directly from online and mobile banking channels.











Details on the collaboration

By introducing early communications like statements into the workflow, the companies aim to help institutions offer simpler solutions that optimise their digital capabilities for their account holders.

Apiture clients can leverage HC3 to drive engagement and improve customer satisfaction by enabling personalised and mobile-friendly statements on demand, compared to paper statements that are susceptible to interception or loss during mailing.

HC3’s back-office administrative interface, HC3 Connect, allows financial institutions to manage system configurations for customer service, research customer accounts and documents, review document production jobs, review audit logs, and access various reports on customer usage.

An increasing amount of banks and credit unions are building their technology stacks around digital banking decisions. By partnering with HC3, Apiture aims to help these institutions provide an intuitive, end-to-end digital user experience.





Benefits of digitalised statements for financial institutions

According to research completed by BAI, consumer use of digital banking channels, including mobile and online, is projected to increase to 65% in 2026, while human-based channels are expected to decline.

A key benefit of digitalising documentation is customer satisfaction, as generations like Gen-Z and Millennials note that digital capabilities in banking are important in making their experience convenient and fast.

By moving towards digital statements, financial institutions can also lower their environmental impact, as it eliminates the need for mail sorting end delivery, which amounts to 41% of the total carbon footprint.

Costs associated with printing, mailing, and delivery are also significantly reduced. The saved funds can be redirected towards enhancing digital services and other customer-centric initiatives.