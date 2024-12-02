The USD 700 million bank, which has seen significant organic growth over the past decade, has selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to enhance its online and mobile banking offerings.

Recognizing the importance of strengthening its digital banking capabilities to fuel continued growth, Sage Capital will implement Apiture’s comprehensive platform, which includes Consumer Banking, Business Banking, and Digital Account Opening solutions. These tools will enable the bank to offer an upgraded online and mobile banking experience through a modern and intuitive user interface, providing its customers with a more seamless and efficient way to manage their finances.













The partnership also incorporates Apiture’s Data Intelligence solution, which will allow Sage Capital to provide a more personalized banking experience for its customers across digital channels. This will enhance customer engagement, improve satisfaction, and drive loyalty by delivering tailored experiences based on customer data.

Representatives of Sage Capital emphasized the need to meet the growing expectations of consumers and businesses who demand accessible banking services at any time and from any location.





Adding to Sage Capital’s banking

The bank’s collaboration with Apiture will help it fulfill these needs by introducing advanced features such as peer-to-peer payments, real-time fraud detection, and robust business entitlements like Positive Pay.

Apiture representatives expressed the company’s excitement about the partnership, noting that it aligns with the shared commitment to innovation. Apiture’s platform will help Sage Capital provide a digital banking experience tailored to the specific needs of its community while incorporating the latest digital payment and banking solutions.