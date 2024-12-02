The API.expert dashboard will use tomato pay’s Open Banking connections to provide performance metrics on the top 30 regulated Open Banking brands in the UK, including AISP calls from the leading UK banks, for USD 80 a month. This includes data on sandboxes and Open Data APIs.

tomato pay, a payment technology firm, reportedly assures customers and brands that the connections they rely on are working as expected. This is the challenge that they and others in the banking and Open Finance sector must overcome, the official press release states. Through API.expert, anyone can supposedly see current performance data on production systems from UK-based leading banks. Over the coming months of 2021, more geographies and financial services providers will be added, which would make API.expert a resource for IT systems globally.

APImetrics and tomato pay are now working to expand the monitoring coverage to include more Open Finance systems across the UK, Europe, and the rest of the world.