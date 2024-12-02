APICS, JD.com partner to develop system for omnichannel distribution

APICS’ SCOR operations reference model and JD’s IT platform will deliver functionalities for a benchmarking system that will provide JD’s major supplier with real-time comparisons to their competitors and their respective industries at both the regional and global levels.

The solution builds on data derived from real-work surveys but it will also combine AI-powered technology for real-time results and comparison.

APICS and JD said the agreement, which builds on a partnership entered into last March, can help both companies offer better services and solutions for omnichannel supply chain management as well as cultivate an international supply chain community focused on performance improvements.