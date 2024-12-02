Apian raises EUR 11.5 mln in Series A funding





According to EU-startups, the funds should enable Alpian to accelerate its growth and help it receive a full banking license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), launching as a fully licensed digital affluent bank in 2021.

Fintech startup Alpian aims to create a new banking offering, tailored to the mass affluent population (those with investable assets around EUR 1 million) in Switzerland, worth an estimated EUR 626 billion.

Alpian’s core offerings will include tailored investment boutique products, secure digital face-to-face access to experienced financial advisors, and simplified everyday banking services. The startup will leverage proprietary and disruptive technology to develop scalable, personalised private banking.