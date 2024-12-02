API built for Komercni Banka during a Hackathon by SDK.finance

The Inaugural Banking coding event took place in Prague, Mar 24 – 26 and hosted 11 teams. SDK.finance was awarded a third place. It was an opportunity for the company to demonstrate the immense potential of APIs for a single bank as well as its projected impact for the whole banking industry.

Having received raw bank data in csv format SDK.finance team wrapped this data into API and deployed it in Amazon Web Services infrastructure. By means of which they enabled the 3rd party providers to access bank’s data and develop innovative solutions on the top of bank’s APIs. Such an approach in banking lays ground for mutual collaboration between banks, fintech companies and non-bank digital disruptors. Banks in turn gain benefits such as reduced cost and time-to-market, and an opportunity to expand to services in other areas of banking and beyond.