APFCU partners with PSCU/Co-op Solutions for card processing

PSCU/Co-op Solutions is a payments credit union service organisation (CUSO) and provider of integrated financial technology solutions. The collaboration between PSCU/Co-op Solutions and APFCU marks a step forward for the payment landscape for Hawaii's third-largest credit union. Founded in 1936 in Honolulu, APFCU has served more than 65,000 members. With assets exceeding USD 1.2 billion and a network of 10 branches spanning the Hawaiian Islands and Las Vegas, APFCU remains steadfast in its mission to foster enduring relationships for future generations, according to the official press release.

Driven by a commitment to excellence and innovation, APFCU reportedly conducted a rigorous evaluation process to identify a partner capable of providing exceptional service, technological advancements, and comprehensive support in navigating the evolving payments landscape. PSCU/Co-op emerged as the preferred choice, backed by its proven track record in the credit union industry and recommendations from fellow institutions in Hawaii.

The companies’ thoughts on the partnership

According to the President and CEO of Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union, after assessing PSCU/Co-op’s services and platform, APFCU is confident that it found an exceptional partner. PSCU/Co-op’s payments expertise, financial strength and supportive team has reportedly given APFCU more confidence in its decision.

Beginning in May 2024, PSCU/Co-op will extend its suite of credit and debit card services and support to APFCU members, reportedly improving their access to cutting-edge financial solutions and ensuring better transactions.

According to the EVP and Chief Growth Officer at PSCU/Co-op Solutions, the collaboration is a testament to the shared values of both organisations. With over four decades of industry experience, PSCU/Co-op Solutions serves more than 4,000 financial institutions across North America, offering an extensive product portfolio that encompasses payment processing, fraud management, digital banking, and strategic consulting, among other services.